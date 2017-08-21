Moon blots (most of) the sun out of the sky in Aurora as big swath of US sees historic total eclipse

Eclipse watchers outside the Aurora Sentinel newsroom during maximum occlusion Monday morning. PHOTO BY COURTNEY OAKES/AURORA SENTINEL Eclipse watchers outside the Aurora Sentinel newsroom during maximum occlusion Monday morning. PHOTO BY COURTNEY OAKES/AURORA SENTINEL Eclipse watchers outside the Aurora Sentinel newsroom during maximum occlusion Monday morning. PHOTO BY COURTNEY OAKES/AURORA SENTINEL Eclipse watchers outside the Aurora Sentinel newsroom during maximum occlusion Monday morning. PHOTO BY COURTNEY OAKES/AURORA SENTINEL Eclipse watchers outside the Aurora Sentinel newsroom during maximum occlusion Monday morning. PHOTO BY COURTNEY OAKES/AURORA SENTINEL Devin Omoto watches the solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017, in Aurora. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) Devin Omoto watches the solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017, in Aurora. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) Eclipse watchers outside the Aurora Sentinel newsroom during maximum occlusion Monday morning. PHOTO BY COURTNEY OAKES/AURORA SENTINEL Eclipse watchers outside the Aurora Sentinel newsroom during maximum occlusion Monday morning. PHOTO BY COURTNEY OAKES/AURORA SENTINEL Eclipse watchers outside the Aurora Sentinel newsroom during maximum occlusion Monday morning. PHOTO BY COURTNEY OAKES/AURORA SENTINEL Eclipse watchers outside the Aurora Sentinel newsroom during maximum occlusion Monday morning. PHOTO BY COURTNEY OAKES/AURORA SENTINEL Eclipse watchers outside the Aurora Sentinel newsroom during maximum occlusion Monday morning. PHOTO BY COURTNEY OAKES/AURORA SENTINEL Eclipse watchers outside the Aurora Sentinel newsroom during maximum occlusion Monday morning. PHOTO BY COURTNEY OAKES/AURORA SENTINEL Eclipse watchers outside the Aurora Sentinel newsroom during maximum occlusion Monday morning. PHOTO BY COURTNEY OAKES/AURORA SENTINEL Eclipse watchers outside the Aurora Sentinel newsroom during maximum occlusion Monday morning. PHOTO BY COURTNEY OAKES/AURORA SENTINEL Eclipse watchers outside the Aurora Sentinel newsroom during maximum occlusion Monday morning. PHOTO BY COURTNEY OAKES/AURORA SENTINEL Eclipse watchers outside the Aurora Sentinel newsroom during maximum occlusion Monday morning. PHOTO BY COURTNEY OAKES/AURORA SENTINEL Fifth graders Danycka Williams, left, and Keionae Collins, look at the eclipse through their viewing glasses, Aug. 21 on the playground at Arkansas Elementary School. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel Fifth graders take in the magic of the eclipse Aug. 21 at Arkansas Elementary. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel Fifth graders take in the magic of the eclipse Aug. 21 at Arkansas Elementary. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel Fifth graders take in the magic of the eclipse Aug. 21 at Arkansas Elementary. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel Fifth graders take in the magic of the eclipse Aug. 21 at Arkansas Elementary. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel Fifth graders Gamir Rubin, right, and Giovanni Montez test their eclipse viewing glasses in the classroom before taking them outside, Aug. 21 at Arkansas Elementary. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel Fifth graders Orlando Amezcua, left, and Daniel Randel discuss the path of the eclipse as it crosses the country, Aug. 21 at Arkansas Elementary. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

AURORA | Millions of Americans gazed in wonder through telescopes, cameras and disposable protective glasses Monday as the moon blotted out the sun in the first full-blown solar eclipse to sweep the U.S. from coast to coast in nearly a century.

In Aurora, where just a sliver of the sun was visible during the height of the eclipse, students at Arkansas Elementary School got treated to a celestial show that produced a chorus of “ohhhhs” and “ahhhhs.”

“It was so cool,” said fifth-grader Gamir Rubin, 10. As Gamir was talking about what he had learned about what caused the eclipse, a plane flew overhead. “I hope they’re wearing their glasses up there. They’re a lot closer to the sun.”

Gamir and his classmates had been working since a week before the eclipse, learning everything from what causes an eclipse to how to watch the celestial event without damaging their eyes. Their teacher, Ashleigh Lacey, said her students’ excitement was growing with each lesson they had last week on the eclipse. But even with all the build up and anticipation leading up to today, the show didn’t disappoint.

“I could see the moon moving across the sun and that was so cool,” Keionae Collins, 10, said. “It’s a first time experience and it wont happen again for such a long time.”

Katelyn Blakely, 10, had the best description of the event: “It looks like the moon took a big bite out of the sun.”

Across the swath affected by the eclipse, the temperature dropped, birds quieted down, crickets chirped and the stars came out in the middle of the day as the line of darkness raced across the continent and Americans oohed, aahed and shouted at the sight.

“It’s really, really, really, really awesome,” said 9-year-old Cami Smith as she watched the fully eclipsed sun from a gravel lane near her grandfather’s home at Beverly Beach, Oregon.

In Boise, Idaho, where the sun was more than 99 percent blocked, people clapped and whooped, and the street lights came on briefly, while in Nashville, Tennessee, people craned their necks at the sky and knocked back longneck beers at Nudie’s Honky Tonk bar.

It promised to be the most observed and photographed eclipse in history, with many Americans staking out prime viewing spots and settling onto blankets and lawn chairs to watch, especially along the path of totality — the line of deep shadow created when the sun is completely obscured except for the delicate ring of light known as the corona.

The shadow — a corridor just 60 to 70 miles (96 to 113 kilometers) wide — came ashore in Oregon and then began traveling diagonally across the heartland to South Carolina, with darkness from the totality lasting only around two to three minutes in any one spot.

The rest of North America was treated to a partial eclipse, as were Central American and the top of South America.

With 200 million people within a day’s drive from the path of totality, towns and parks saw big crowds. Skies were clear along most of the route, to the relief of those who feared cloud cover would spoil this once-in-a-lifetime moment.

“The show has just begun, people! What a gorgeous day! Isn’t this great, people?” Jim Todd, a director at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, told a crowd of thousands at an amphitheater in Salem, Oregon, as the moon took an ever-bigger bite out of the sun.

NASA reported 4.4 million people were watching its TV coverage midway through the eclipse, the biggest livestream event in the space agency’s history.

“It’s like nothing else you will ever see or ever do,” said veteran eclipse-watcher Mike O’Leary of San Diego, who set up his camera along with among hundreds of other amateur astronomers gathered in Casper, Wyoming. “It can be religious. It makes you feel insignificant, like you’re just a speck in the whole scheme of things.”

Astronomers were giddy with excitement. A solar eclipse is considered one of the grandest of cosmic spectacles.

NASA solar physicist Alex Young said the last time earthlings had a connection like this to the heavens was during man’s first flight to the moon, on Apollo 8 in 1968. The first, famous Earthrise photo came from that mission and, like this eclipse, showed us “we are part of something bigger.”

With a half hour to go before totality, NASA’s acting administrator, Robert Lightfoot, enjoyed the moon’s “first bites out of the sun” from a plane flying over the Oregon coast and declared it “just an incredible view.”

“I’m about to fight this man for a window seat,” Lightfoot said, referring to a fellow NASA official.

NASA’s planetary science director, Jim Green, a usually talkative sort, managed an “Oh, wow!” when totality arrived in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and shouted: “There’s Venus! There’s Venus!”

Hoping to learn more about the sun’s composition and activity, NASA and other scientists watched and analyzed from telescopes on the ground and in orbit, the International Space Station, airplanes and scores of high-altitude balloons beaming back live video.

Citizen scientists also planned to monitor animal and plant behavior as day turned into twilight. Thousands of people streamed into the Nashville Zoo just to watch the animals’ reaction.

The Tinoco family from Cyprus, Calif., gather to watch the partial eclipse at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) A crowd gathers in front of the Hollywood sign at the Griffith Observatory to watch the solar eclipse in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) The moon almost eclipses the sun during a near total solar eclipse as seen from Salem, Ore., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) The moon covers the sun during a total eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, near Redmond, Ore. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Annie Gray Penuel and Lauren Peck, both of Dallas, wear their makeshift eclipse glasses at Nashville's eclipse viewing party ahead of the solar eclipse at First Tennessee Park on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via AP) The moon is seen as it starts passing in front of the sun during a solar eclipse from Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park, in Washington on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP) A crowd wears protective glasses as they watch the beginning of the solar eclipse from Salem, Ore., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) Jonathan Moric, left, and Finn Power, both of Vancouver, get ready to watch the eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in a park in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky) Abhinaba Nandy, left, and Shibaji Chakraborty, who traveled from Virginia Tech, nap in Veteran's Park as they wait for the start of the total solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Spring City, Tenn. (Doug Strickland/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP) Mike Newchurch, left, professor of atmospheric chemistry at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and graduate student Paula Tucker prepare a weather balloon before releasing it to perform research during the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, on the Orchard Dale historical farm near Hopkinsville, Ky. The location, which is in the path of totality, is also at the point of greatest intensity. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Catalina Gaitan, from Portland, Ore., tries to shoot a photo of the rising sun through her eclipse glasses at a gathering of eclipse viewers in Salem, Ore., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) People wait in line to buy viewing glasses for the eclipse at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles early Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) A large screen with a live telescope feed of the sun is visible behind Karen Tingey as she drums with Portland Taiko during a rehearsal in preparation for Monday's solar eclipse, in Salem, Ore., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Salem is in the path of totality during the eclipse. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) The cross on top of the First Baptist Church is silhouetted in front of the sun on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Simpsonville, S.C. South Carolina is gearing up for a total solar eclipse, which will cross the state diagonally during a phenomenon that will be seen across the country. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Julian Ledger, of Los Angeles, photographs the solar eclipse while his wife Shayde Ledger and friend Annemarie Penny, right dance during totality at the Albany Regional Airport in Albany, Ore., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP) This photo shows solar flare as the sun emerges from a total eclipse by the moon Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, near Redmond, Ore. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The Earth, moon and sun line up perfectly every one to three years, briefly turning day into night for a sliver of the planet. But these sights normally are in no man’s land, like the vast Pacific or Earth’s poles. This is the first eclipse of the social media era to pass through such a heavily populated area.

The moon hasn’t thrown this much shade at the U.S. since 1918, during the country’s last coast-to-coast total eclipse. In fact, the U.S. mainland hasn’t seen a total solar eclipse since 1979 — and even then, only five states in the Northwest experienced total darkness.

Scientists said the total eclipse would cast a shadow that would race 2,600 miles (4,200 kilometers) through 14 states, entering near Lincoln City, Oregon, at 1:16 p.m. EDT, moving over Casper, Wyoming; Carbondale, Illinois; and Nashville, Tennessee, and then exiting near Charleston, South Carolina, at 2:47 p.m. EDT.

Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois saw the longest stretch of darkness: 2 minutes and 44 seconds.

Joe Roth, an amateur photographer, traveled south from the Chicago area to Alto Pass, Illinois, to catch his first total solar eclipse — on his 62nd birthday, no less. He said the stars aligned for him — “a Kodak moment for me to cherish and experience.”

Kim Kniseley drove overnight from Roanoke, Virginia, arriving in Madisonville, Tennessee, before dawn to get a parking spot at Kefauver Park, where by sunrise dozens of folks had claimed benches and set up tents.

He said he could have stayed home in Roanoke and seen a partial eclipse of 90 percent, but that would have been like “going to a rock concert and you’re standing in the parking lot.”

Scientists warned people not to look into the sun without protection, except when the sun is 100 percent covered. To avoid eye damage, people were reminded to use special protective eyeglasses or pinhole projectors that can cast an image of the eclipse into a box.

The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. will be in 2024. The next coast-to-coast one will not be until 2045.

Associated Press writers Gillian Flaccus in Salem, Oregon; Peter Banda in Casper, Wyoming; Caryn Rousseau in Chicago; Seth Borenstein in Nashville, Tennessee; and Beth Harpaz in Madisonville, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

Aurora Sentinel reporter Ramsey Scott contributed to this report.

Follow AP’s coverage of the total solar eclipse here