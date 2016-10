BOULDER | The University of Colorado says a man armed with a machete at the school’s sports complex has been taken into custody.

The incident happened Wednesday at a sports medicine building on the Boulder campus. Authorities didn’t immediately release any more details but the Daily Camera (http://bit.ly/2dSChyc ) reported that police shot the suspect.

The university tweeted an alert about the man about 10 minutes before his capture was announced warning people to take “protective action.”