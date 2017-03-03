Man accused in shooting death of Centennial doctor pleads not guilty

CENTENNIAL | A 46-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he shot and killed a doctor and wounded two women, including the defendant’s wife, in Centennial last year.

Kevin Lee Lyons entered his plea in Arapahoe County District Court before District Judge Carlos Samour Jr. on Thursday to a total of 14 counts, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer.

Lyons’ attorneys say they plan to introduce expert evidence that he suffered or suffers from an undisclosed mental health condition.

Lyons is accused of the April 2016 shooting death of Dr. Kenneth R. Atkinson, who had run from his Centennial home to help two women when shooting broke out. One of the women wounded was Lyons’ wife.