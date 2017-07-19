Colorado studying effect of personal breathalyzers

DENVER | The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to know if having access to a mobile breathalyzer decreases a person’s risk of getting another DUI.

KUSA-TV reports people with prior DUIs in Jefferson, Adams or Weld counties are eligible to apply for one via the agency’s website.

Those selected will receive a BACtrack Mobile Pro, which connects to a phone app that displays the results, an estimate of when the person’s blood-alcohol level will return to zero and allows the user to request an Uber.

People who receive a breathalyzer agree to use it and complete surveys through the end of the summer. People who complete the surveys can keep the device.

Officials say one-third of Colorado’s DUI arrests are repeat offenders and that DUI-related crashes accounted for one-third of all fatalities in the three counties in 2016.

___

Online: https://www.codot.gov/safety/alcohol-and-impaired-driving

___

Information from: KUSA-TV, http://www.9news.com