Knife-wielding man fatally shot by Denver officer ID’d

DENVER | Authorities have released the name of a knife-wielding man who was fatally shot by a Denver police officer.

The Denver Post reports (http://goo.gl/p5xp0t ) a woman called police after fighting with 49-year-old Terry Salazar at a home early Saturday morning. Salazar retreated to the attic when he saw the officers, who followed him and kicked in the door.

The officers say they used a stun gun after he started swinging a 6-inch hunting knife at them. When that didn’t work, one of the officers shot Salazar.

A second man in the attic who was wanted on felony warrants escaped through a window and hid on the home’s roof. He was arrested after a SWAT team was called.

While SWAT officers with negotiating with the man, a third man showed up and said he’d been stabbed earlier by Salazar.