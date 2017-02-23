Judge: Denver’s drug user ban in parks is unconstitutional

DENVER | A judge says Denver officials violated due-process rights in their handling of a temporary ban of suspected drug users from parks.

Parks director Allegra “Happy” Haynes, working with the mayor’s office and city attorneys, issued a temporary directive late last summer to suspend suspected drug users from the park in which they were cited for 90 days. But the notices took effect immediately, with the option to appeal the order later.

County Judge Clarisse Gonzales ruled Wednesday that those cited should be able to appeal a suspension before it takes effect.

The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/PGIYTT ) city officials plan to propose a permanent rule that will take the ruling into account as they seek to keep suspending park access for people suspected of illegal drug use.

