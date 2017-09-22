Jefferson County deputy shoots, kills suspect southwest of Denver

DENVER | Authorities say a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a suspect during a confrontation outside an auto parts store southwest of Denver.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Mark Techmeyer says deputies went to the area on reports that a driver was speeding and passing cars on the shoulder of a highway Thursday afternoon. The driver, whose name and age have not been released, exited the highway and parked at a nearby auto parts store.

Techmeyer says the deputy found the car and fired at the suspect during a confrontation. The spokesman did not release any other details.

The deputy was not injured.