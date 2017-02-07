Investigation underway after Commerce City police shot and killed a man who officers say threatened them with a gun

COMMERCE CITY | An investigation is underway after Commerce City police shot and killed a man who officers say threatened them with a gun.

Police say the man, whose name and age have not been released, was threatening a woman at a home Sunday night, and responding officers saw him armed with a handgun at the doorway.

A crisis negotiator tried several times to coax the man to put the weapon down and surrender. But the suspect instead threatened the officers, who opened fire. He died at the scene.

No other information was released.