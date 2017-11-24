Gunshots outside Denver school leave 3 wounded, 1 critically

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | Police say a woman and two boys were shot and wounded in the parking lot of a Denver high school.

The Denver Post reports one of the boys was in critical condition after the Thanksgiving Day shooting outside Manual High School.

Police spokesman John White says the victims were in a car when two or three suspects approached on foot, fired into the car and fled.

White says the police gang unit will investigate but officers don’t know whether gang members were involved.

The victims’ names weren’t immediately released.

White says the critically injured boy was shot multiple times. A second victim was shot in the arm and a third in the leg.

No classes were in session this week but it’s not clear if anyone was inside the school.