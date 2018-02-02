Funeral held for slain Adams County sheriff’s deputy

Suzanne Flores stands in support of law enforcement during the funeral procession for Adams County sheriff's deputy Heath Gumm, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 in Lafayette, Colo. Authorities say Gumm and other deputies were called to a residential area north of downtown Denver on Jan. 24 for a reported fight and chased a man who ran behind a house. They say 22-year-old Dreion Martise Dearing pulled out a handgun and fired. (AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via AP) Mounted law enforcement officials watch the passing of emergency vehicles during the funeral procession for Adams County sheriff's deputy Heath Gumm, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 in Lafayette, Colo. Authorities say Gumm and other deputies were called to a residential area north of downtown Denver on Jan. 24 for a reported fight and chased a man who ran behind a house. They say 22-year-old Dreion Martise Dearing pulled out a handgun and fired. (AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via AP) Members of the Lafayette Fire Department stand as emergency vehicles pass by during the funeral procession for Adams County sheriff's deputy Heath Gumm, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 in Lafayette, Colo. Authorities say Gumm and other deputies were called to a residential area north of downtown Denver on Jan. 24 for a reported fight and chased a man who ran behind a house. They say 22-year-old Dreion Martise Dearing pulled out a handgun and fired. (AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via AP)

DENVER | Thousands of people turned out to honor n Adams County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Jan. 24 while chasing a suspect.

People lined streets Friday north of Denver to watch a large procession of law enforcement vehicles led by dozens of motorcycles taking Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm’s body to Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette. A large U.S. flag flew from the ladders of two fire trucks on an overpass on Interstate 25 as it passed.

Authorities say Gumm and other deputies were called to a residential area on Jan. 24 for a reported fight and chased a man who ran behind a house. They say 22-year-old Dreion Martise Dearing pulled out a handgun and fired.

Gumm’s death came less than a month after 29-year-old Douglas County sheriff’s Deputy Zackari Parrish was fatally shot in suburban Denver.