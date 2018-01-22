The Fray’s Isaac Slade and Gov. Hickenlooper string together plan for music in Colorado schools

AURORA | Gov. John Hickenlooper and Isaac Slade, frontman for Colorado-based band The Fray, dropped in on Clyde Miller P-8 School in Aurora Monday as part of the kickoff for Take Note Colorado’s pilot program. Aurora Public Schools is one of five school districts in the state chosen by the nonprofit to receive a portion of a $450,000 grant to help give every student in Colorado access to musical instruction.

As part of the event, Slade led Hickenlooper and a group of students from Clyde Miller in a rendition of the folk song “Will the Circle be Unbroken.”