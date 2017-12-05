Falcon Creek school in Aurora makes Samsung grant final round

AURORA | Falcon Creek Middle School was one of five K12 schools to make it to the state finalist round for Samsung Solve For Tomorrow STEAM contest.

The contest focuses on students using science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) to solve real-world issues. Falcon Creek is now one of 255 schools from across the country that will submit an activity plan on their project and how it will address the issues the students hope to solve.

For the project, Falcon Creek Principal Lisa Ruiz said about 150 sixth grade students in teacher Pat Dickerson’s science classes are working on creating a helmet to prevent concussions for soccer players. Ruiz said the increase in the number of concussions seen in the sport, mixed with the popularity of soccer in the community, made it a perfect project.

The students are using a smart ball that gathers data like the velocity and force of a kicked ball and model heads to gauge the effectiveness of helmet prototypes, Ruiz said.

“We are so thrilled and hoping we can go on to phase two (of the contest),” Ruiz said. “They’re using so many 21st century skills which makes this project so exciting from an educational standpoint.”

Samsung, in a press release, said 51 schools will be selected to represent their states in the next round. If Falcon Creek is named the state finalists for Colorado, it will be in line to receive $25,000 in Samsung technology for the classroom. The three winners of the national contest will win $150,000 worth of Samsung technology for their school.

The projects are judged on the quality of content and adherence to the theme of the project, how well they describe and illustrate the solution they’ve created and the quality of writing in the project.

Falcon Creek will learn if they’ve won the state title by mid December.