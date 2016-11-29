Evacuations lifted as crews fight fire in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD | Some residents of suburban west Denver fled their homes in the face of a grass fire that was visible from miles away.

West Metro Fire Rescue announced the evacuations Monday as gusty winds fanned the flames of the fire but didn’t say how many homes or residents were affected. Hours later, officials lifted the evacuation.

The fire department said the 300-acre fire was 90 percent contained Monday night.

The fire raged on 6,800-foot Green Mountain, an open space park in suburban Lakewood. The flames were visible from downtown Denver, about 12 miles to the east and about 1,300 feet lower.

The cause wasn’t immediately known.

Fire officials say crews will carry out mop up operations Tuesday.