APS board statement distances itself from Wildman’s comments

AURORA | The APS board appears to want to distance itself from the controversy surrounding one of its board members and accusations of racism.

Board Director Cathy Wildman has come under fire for what some referred to as racist comments she made while discussing undocumented immigration at a May 16 meeting. Wildman made the comments before the board approved a resolution directing the school district to make plans to push back against federal immigration requests for information about the citizenship status of students or their families.

Wildman and the rest of the board unanimously approved the resolution. But on Tuesday, current and former students accused Wildman of racism and stoking fears about immigrants. Wildman has denied the accusations and called them politically motivated.

No board members spoke about the incident or Wildman’s comments during the Tuesday meeting. But Board President Amber Drevon on Thursday sent the Aurora Sentinel a statement from the board responding to an article on the controversy.

The statement makes clear that comments made by any one member do not reflect the opinion of the entire board. It wasn’t clear right away how the board decided to issue the statement since no formal vote was held on Tuesday and there hasn’t been a public meeting of the board since Tuesday evening.

A request for comment from Drevon and Wildman were not immediately returned.

The full statement reads:

The Aurora Public Schools Board of Education values holding open conversations with our community. The Board is comprised of individual members who are entitled to voice their own opinions. We voted unanimously on May 16, 2017 to pass “A Resolution to Reaffirm Aurora Public Schools’ Inclusive Practices and Beliefs for all Students Regardless of Documentation Status”. The vote and text of the resolution, not the comments of any one member, speak to the Board’s commitment to upholding the policies, core beliefs and practices already in place to support our immigrant and refugee families. Our focus remains on providing the best educational opportunities for every APS student.