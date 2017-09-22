Denver marijuana rally organizer appeals permit being pulled

DENVER | The organizer of Denver’s 4/20 Rally is fighting back against the city after it permanently pulled his permit and placed him under a three-year ban on applying for future permits.

KMGH-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2xyLWWO ) Wednesday that Parks officials say 44-year-old Miguel Lopez’s rally violated trash, food, security and noise limit requirements. But Lopez says the allegations are a ploy to squash the marijuana rally.

Lopez and the rally’s attorney Robert Corry have brought the dispute to court. The hearing officer, Judge David Ramirez, is expected to issue a decision in November, upholding or overturning the city’s decision.

Corry says if the city’s decision is upheld, they will appeal to Denver District Court. He says the city treats the rally worse than it does other events.