Denver man gets 80 years for boy’s death in pot-filled yard

DENVER | A Denver man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for the second-degree murder of one teenager and attempted second-degree murder of another boy as they apparently tried to steal marijuana plants from his backyard.

According to Denver District Attorney Beth McCann, Keith Hammock was convicted in July. A jury also found him guilty of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, processing or manufacturing marijuana and cultivating marijuana.

Authorities have said Hammock told police a motion-activated light came on when the teenagers climbed a fence to get into the yard around 2 a.m. on Oct. 9. Investigators have said Hammock shot the boys with a .22-caliber rifle from the second floor of his home.

Keylin Mosley, who was 15, died. A 14-year-old boy survived being shot.