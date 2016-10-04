Denver adopts new Indigenous Peoples’ Day holiday

DENVER | Denver has joined several other U.S. cities in establishing an Indigenous Peoples Day to be celebrated on Columbus Day.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2cOjfMr ) that the City Council approved the proclamation recognizing the new holiday on Monday.

The council had passed a one-time proclamation for Indigenous Peoples’ Day last October, but this week’s approval makes the designation permanent.

Denver now joins Boulder and other cities such as Albuquerque, Seattle and Portland in honoring Native Americans on Columbus Day.

A bill to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day statewide failed to make it through the Colorado Legislature earlier this year.

