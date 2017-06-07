Councilwoman Barb Cleland says she’s not running for re-election, ending a 28-year council tenure

AURORA | Councilwoman Barb Cleland posted on her Facebook account today that should would not run for another term at-large on the city council. Her long tenure spans almost four decades.

Here’s the text of her Facebook post. Check back Wednesday for a story about her decision:

Hello Friends and Colleagues. After a great deal of consideration and much counsel from family and loved ones, I have decided I will not be a candidate for re-election for Aurora City Council this fall.

I’m grateful to have contributed to so many significant accomplishments for Aurora in 28 years of service – relocating University of Colorado Health Sciences Center to Fitzsimons, creating both teen and wellness courts, and helping negotiate not one, but two IGA’s for Denver International Airport. I’m just as proud of some of the more mundane aspects to serving, most of which were not as high profile but still impactful for so many – stop signs, median improvements and other decisions that affected our quality of life.

Serving on Aurora City Council has been the highlight of my professional career. Looking back over nearly three decades on City Council, I’m especially grateful that significant accomplishments and great victories far outweighed instances of policy disagreement. Since my first day in office in 1983, I have had the pleasure to serve with over 40 Council members, three Mayors and hundreds of loyal and hard-working City staffers.

When I joined City Council in 1983 as a 36-year old mother of two, I could never have imagined what Aurora has become today. I’m honored to have had a leadership role in its evolution into an All-American City. We’ve accomplished a great deal together and I’m grateful for your friendship and camaraderie through it all.

I’m not sure what’s next for me, but you can be certain I won’t disappear into thin air. There are many issues near and dear to my heart to which I will continue to contribute my expertise and passion to further improve our great City and better serve its citizens. At any rate, I’m excited to see how a new generation of leadership on Council can make us an even greater City.

To everyone reading this post, please accept my sincere appreciation for helping me along in my tenure on Council. You have blessed me with fond memories, lasting relationships, and great confidence to lead Aurora.

28 years has passed in the blink of an eye. I am honored, humbled and proud. On to new adventures!