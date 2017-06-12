Lakewood woman dies after apartment fire

LAKEWOOD | A Lakewood woman who escaped an apartment fire has died.

The fire, which was reported at about 5 a.m. Saturday in Lakewood, destroyed one apartment and caused smoke and water damage to several surrounding units at the eight-unit complex. It displaced 15 residents.

The resident of the apartment that caught fire escaped with the help of a neighbor and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The Jefferson County coroner’s office says she later died of her injuries. Her name hasn’t been released.

West Metro Fire Rescue says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.