Colorado teen acknowledges plotting to kill classmates

DENVER | One of two teenage girls accused of plotting to kill classmates at a suburban Denver high school has pleaded guilty.

The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/1sywVa ) 17-year-old Brooke Higgins pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to commit first-degree murder and solicitation of first-degree murder. The conspiracy count is an adult charge, but Higgins is expected to serve time in the juvenile detention system as part of a plea deal.

Higgins and Sienna Johnson were arrested Dec. 12, 2015, after police were alerted via a text-a-tip program. Prosecutors say the girls worked together to form plans to attack classmates at Mountain Vista High School in the affluent suburb of Highlands Ranch.

Authorities say Higgins researched how to buy firearms as a minor and sought information on female mass shooters.

Johnson is due in court next month.