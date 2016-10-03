Colorado State Patrol says 5 people died in rollover crash in Parker

PARKER | The Colorado State Patrol is still trying to determine why a car rolled over and caught fire in Parker, killing five people early Sunday.

Trooper Tim Sutherland said no other vehicles were involved in the accident when the car went off the road and rolled several times.

The state patrol sent out a tweet calling it a “horrible” accident. Authorities could not immediately say if the accident involved adults or children, and whether they were male or female.

He said investigators had a hard time determining the make of the vehicle because the fire was “devastating.”

“It looks like excessive speed was a factor,” he said.

The accident happened about 6 a.m., east of Parker.

The highway was closed for seven hours while the investigation was conducted.