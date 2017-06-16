Colorado officials warn of moose after attack on women, dog in Boulder County

BOULDER | Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are calling for people to be wary of moose after one attacked two women and a dog.

The Daily Camera reported (http://bit.ly/2sfwDxo ) Wednesday that a 64-year-old woman was gardening in her backyard when she heard her dog barking and turned around to see a moose with two calves attacking the dog.

The woman told a Boulder County sheriff’s deputy the moose began attacking her when she ran toward her house. A 60-year-old woman who was inside the house heard screaming and came outside; then was attacked too. The moose stopped attacking and fled when one of its calves ran away.

A neighbor drove the women to the hospital for treatment. They suffered minor injuries.

The incident is the state’s 15th moose-human conflict reported since 2013.