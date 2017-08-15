Colorado GOP Sen. Gardner talks to voters about health care at 3 town hall meetings Tuesday

GREELEY | Republican Sen. Cory Gardner is planning three town hall meetings Tuesday across the Colorado Front Range.

Gardner is meeting with constituents in Colorado Springs, Greeley and Lakewood.

The senator held a town hall last month in Durango. Residents angry about health care uncertainty packed the room and called of Gardner to oppose his party’s health care plans.

Senate Republicans have not yet won enough votes to make any changes to the nation’s health care system. But Democrats have implored their allies to keep speaking out against changes to Obamacare, so protesters are expected at Gardner’s additional town halls.

Gardner was on national television over the weekend blasting President Donald Trump for mincing words about racial violence in Virginia. Gardner said that the president “must call evil by its name.”