Colorado GOP Sen. Cory Gardner holds three raucous town halls across the Front Range

In this Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 photo, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., speaks during a town hall meeting at the University School's auditorium in Greeley, Colo. (Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP) In this Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 photo, Casey Contres holds onto her sign as she talks with people around her while waiting for the town hall meeting with U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., to start at the University School's auditorium in Greeley, Colo. (Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP) In this Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 photo, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., addresses the crowd, as Greeley Mayor Tom Norton stands in the background, during a town hall meeting at the University School's auditorium in Greeley, Colo. (Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP) In this Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 photo, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., waits back stage as crowd files in at a town hall meeting at the University School's auditorium in Greeley, Colo. (Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP) In this Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 photo, Pat Kelly-Owens shouts to U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., during a town hall meeting at the University School's auditorium in Greeley, Colo. (Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP) Republican Sen. Cory Gardner speaks at a town hall as guests hold red "disagree" and green "agree" cards Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, at Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs, Colo. Gardner is planning three town hall meetings Tuesday in Colorado. (James Wooldridge/The Gazette via AP) In this Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 photo, A sign is raised as U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., speaks about healthcare during a town hall meeting at the University School's auditorium in Greeley, Colo. (Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP) In this Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 photo, A woman raises her small sign in agreement during a town hall meeting with U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., at the University School's auditorium in Greeley, Colo. (Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP) In this Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 photo, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., listens to a question from the crowd while standing next to one of the visual aids he brought to a town hall meeting at the University School's auditorium in Greeley, Colo. (Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP) In this Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 photo, a sign is held up during a town hall meeting with U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., at the University School's auditorium in Greeley, Colo. (Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP) In this Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 photo, Kristopher Jacks stands up to reiterate his question to U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., during a town hall meeting at the University School's auditorium in Greeley, Colo. (Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP) Republican Sen. Cory Gardner speaks at a town hall Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, at Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs, Colo. Gardner is planning three town hall meetings Tuesday in Colorado. (James Wooldridge/The Gazette via AP) CORRECTS NAME TO VAN FROM CAN- Paulette Van Orden holds a disagree card as Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado speaks at a town hall Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, at Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs, Colo. Gardner is planning three town hall meetings Tuesday in Colorado. (James Wooldridge/The Gazette via AP)

GREELEY | A smiling Republican Sen. Cory Gardner faced a barrage of harsh criticism in a series of town hall meetings Tuesday in Colorado.

Hundreds of angry voters greeted the GOP senator in the northern Colorado town of Greeley. He also held rowdy town hall meetings in Colorado Springs and Lakewood, a suburb of Denver.

“Look, I try to do right by the state of Colorado,” Gardner said to a chorus of boos in Greeley.

Gardner said he invited disagreements, but at times he was unable to speak above shouted obscenities from the crowds.

Gardner started his Greeley meeting by denouncing racist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. Gardner said the racists should “go back into their cave.”

The crowd applauded. But the town hall meeting turned nasty very quickly.

Voters asked Gardner to defend a long list of decisions by President Donald Trump, from withdrawing from the Paris climate accord to appointing a school-choice supporter as secretary of education.

The crowd in Lakewood was so raucous that one man was escorted out by security. The man was shouting, “He’s defending a racist!”

Health care was top on the minds at most of the town halls. Gardner asked the Greeley crowd how many supported single-payer health care, and an overwhelming majority in the high-school auditorium raised their hands.

Gardner said he fundamentally disagrees with single-payer health care, which he called unsustainably expensive, saying the better health care solution is an improved economy with more people getting health care through an employer plan. The skeptical crowd repeatedly booed him.

“This was so partisan, what you came up with,” said town-hall commenter Scott McLean of Greeley, 63.

Gardner replied that the Senate would resume health-care discussions in the fall. “I hope that we’ll have everybody at the table going forward,” he said.

The crowd scoffed, some shouting additional profanities as Gardner stood without responding to the jeers.

Gardner tried to show the Greeley crowd graphs showing increased government spending on health care. The crowd responded with boos and angry shouts.

“What happens when this spending continues going up and we have no way to pay for it?” Gardner asked, his voice barely audible over a jeering crowd.

“Even if we disagree, we cannot continue shouting each other down in this country,” he said.

Just a couple people appeared to hear the senator, applauding quietly from their seats.

Gardner continued his call for calmer debate in Lakewood.

“What will make this country stronger is if we have the ability to listen to both sides, who disagree,” he said.

___

Associated Press writer Kristen Nichols can be reached at http://www.twitter.com/kristenwnichols