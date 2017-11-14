Colorado Capitol sexual harassment scandal expands with Lebsock claiming threats; House speaker refuting calls for resignation, investigation

This photo taken April 22, 2014, shows Rep. Steve Lebsock with his tablet while in the House chambers at the Colorado State Capitol. Colorado’s House speaker on Friday, Nov.10, 2017, called for a Democratic lawmaker to resign and removed him from a committee post following a colleague’s accusations that he sexually harassed her in 2016. Democratic House Speaker Crisanta Duran removed state Rep. Lebsock of Adams County as chairman of the Local Government Committee on Friday. (Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via AP) Colorado House Speaker Cristana Duran

DENVER | A Colorado State House representative accused of sexually harassing a fellow Democratic lawmaker and two other women says he’s being harassed and unfairly pressured to resign as part of a scandal that is now enveloping the Democratic House Speaker.

Rep. Steve Lebsock renewed his denial of the allegations on Tuesday and said he is getting harassing texts and offers of jobs if he’ll step down. Speaking to reporters at the state Capitol, the Thornton lawmaker also criticized Gov. John Hickenlooper, Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne and others for calling on him to resign within hours of the allegations becoming public Friday. He says he should have been given a chance to defend himself first.

His statements came a day after Democratic Rep. Faith Winter said she filed a sexual harassment complaint against Lebsock with House Speaker Crisanta Duran, which triggers a confidential investigation.

Duran became embroiled in the scandal after revelations she tabbed Lebsock as a House committee chairman knowing about the Winter allegations. That prompted a Republican state lawmaker called for an independent investigation into the matter.

“The fact that you placed a known harasser with multiple accusations against him in a position of power over us, lobbyists and interns shows an incredible lapse of judgment,” state Rep. Lois Landgraf, R-Fountain, said in a letter to Duran, according to a story Monday in The Denver Post. “You put us all at great risk.”

The Aurora Sentinel has called for Duran’s resignation as House Speaker, criticizing her for appointing Lebsock as a committee chairman after having been made fully aware of Winter’s sexual harassment allegations and similar accusations.

Until Monday, Duran declined to comment on why she appointed Lebsock.

“As Speaker of the House, I will continue to support the right of a victim to decide how they want these personal and sensitive situations to be handled,” Duran said in a statement Monday afternoon. “When I named Rep. Lebsock to the chairmanship, I believed that the situation had been resolved to the satisfaction of Rep. Winter. When these new allegations came to light last week, I took action to address them. I would not have appointed him chair knowing what I know today.”

It’s unclear how much was known about Lebsock’s actions aside from the incident with Winter 16 months ago, and what had occurred and been discussed by the time Duran appointed him chairman of the House Local Government Committee, and what occurred and came to light in recent days when Winter made her accusations public.

Winter said Duran is being unfairly targeted because of Lebsock’s transgressions, and that she fully supports how the House speaker has handled the scandal.

Aurora Sentinel staff contributed to this report.