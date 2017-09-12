Colorado bear that attacked goats killed by wildlife officer

BOULDER | State wildlife officials have killed a bear in Boulder for the first time in nearly two years after it repeatedly tried to attack goats.

The Daily Camera reports (http://bit.ly/2ffyr48 ) the bear killed on Friday was an adult male about 5 to 7 years old weighing more than 200 pounds (91 kilograms).

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill says at least one goat at a property in Boulder had to be taken to a veterinarian after the bear attacked.

Churchill said 93 bears have been killed by Colorado wildlife officers in 2017.

Churchill warns that bears currently are going through hyperphagia, which is when they begin eating more to put on weight for hibernation.