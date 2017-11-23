Coffman serves up the holiday to Colorado military members in South Korea

U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Aurora, serves traditional Thanksgiving holiday dinner to U.S. troops at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Photos supplied.

AURORA | Aurora Congressman Mike Coffman is spending the Thanksgiving holiday serving and visiting Colorado troops in South Korea.

Officials from Coffman’s office issued photos and an a release of Coffman serving Thanksgiving dinner to troops at Osan Air Base and Camp Humphreys.

“I am honored to be spending Thanksgiving with our troops,” said Coffman, a Marine Corps combat veteran. “Having served, I understand how hard it is to be away from loved ones— especially during the holidays, so for me it’s important to thank them and their families, for their service and sacrifice.”

Coffman served more than 20 years in the military and focuses much of his attention in Congress on issues affecting vets and active duty members. He serves as the chairman of the Subcommittee on Military Personnel and on the House Armed Services Committee.