Coffman offers a legislative way to protect undocumented ‘DACA’ children from deportation ploy; Colorado rallies for immigrants in limbo

AURORA | As President Donald Trump is expected to decide Tuesday whether to end an Obama-era program that offers temporary relief for youth illegally brought to the U.S. by their parents, Aurora Congressman Mike Coffman is attempting to push a bill that would extend the program to the House floor.

The White House announced that Trump would announce his decision next week.

The bipartisan bill would essentially extend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, commonly known as DACA, via legislation. The bill was a move Coffman told the Aurora Sentinel was meant “to send a message to the Trump administration,” which is now facing pressure from 10 states threatening to continue a lawsuit against the the U.S. government if there isn’t an announcement to rescind DACA by Tuesday.

The program was enacted by executive order by President Barack Obama and affects nearly 800,000 people nationwide.

On the campaign trail Trump vowed to end the program, but when asked about the future of the program on Friday, Trump said he had a “great feeling” about DACA. More recently, however, attorney Jeff Sessions and White House counsel have said they wouldn’t defend the program in court. It’s unclear how a conflict between the Trump and Sessions might be resolved.

Coffman, along with Luis Gutierrez, a Democratic congressman from Chicago, introduced The Bar Removal of Individuals who Dream and Grow our Economy Act, better known as the BRIDGE Act, into the House simultaneously with the Senate’s identical version, sponsored by Lindsey Graham, R-SC, and Dick Durbin, D-IL.

The bill would continue the the Obama administration program for three years under the assumption Congress will find a permanent solution by then. Coffman along with several other Republicans believe DACA is unconstitutional, but Coffman said his bill would take care of that legality obstacle.

“I believe the president would sign it (the bill) if we could pass it,” Coffman said. “I believe the president just wants to let (the DACA issue) go, but now he doesn’t have a choice.”

To speed up the legislative process, the congressman said he intends to start a discharge petition, a mechanism in which 218 signatures from House members pushes the bill from committee to the floor for a vote.

“My hope is that I’ll certainly have the Democrats on board,” Coffman said, adding that if the bill passes the House he believes it will glide through the Senate.

“They (the Senate) won’t hold out,” Coffman said.

Levi Tillemann, a Democrat who is challenging Coffman, said he applauds what Coffman is doing with the BRIDGE Act, but the legislation comes “a little too late.”

“It’s like calling an ambulance after the crash, rather swerving to avoid the crash in the first place,” Tillemann said.

Tillemann said he’s particularly passionate about DACA because his adopted sister Dulcia was brought to the U.S. from Honduras as a child.

Jason Crow and David Aarestad, the other two Democratic opponents challenging Coffman, could not be reached for comment.

Metro area gathers for DACA support

Gov. John Hickenlooper, state lawmakers and dozens of young immigrants and activists gathered at the State Capitol Friday and urged Trump to keep the federal protections for those immigrants whose parents brought them as children to the U.S. illegally.

Some 17,000 immigrants in Colorado have benefited under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows those brought by their parents without documentation to temporarily live, study and work in the U.S.

At a Capitol rally attended by Hickenlooper, Democratic House Speaker Crisanta Duran and others, several immigrants spoke of the uncertainty they were experiencing.