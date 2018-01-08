Cherry Creek Superintendent Harry Bull announces retirement

Cherry Creek Superintendent Harry Bull discusses the School Finance Act and Student Success Act during an interview, Feb. 27 at his office in Greenwood Village. Bull signed a letter, along with 169 other superintendents in Colorado, to ask the Legislature for $275 million to pay down the state's "negative factor." The negative factor is the difference in what the state is unable to fund each year in school money. Harry Bull, the next superintendent of Cherry Creek Schools

AURORA | Cherry Creek Superintendent Harry Bull announced he will retire at the end of the current school year.

Bull said he will step down from the role he’s been in since 2013 during an emotional speech on Jan. 8 at the CCSD school board meeting. He said the decision was prompted by wanting to spend time with his family and deal with an unspecified health concern.

“It’s hard to find an off button when you’re doing that kind of work and that’s part of the reasoning behind a very difficult decision,” Bull said. “This isn’t an easy choice. I’ve been blessed to serve as the superintendent for the Cherry Creek School District, an organization that has taught me the true meaning of excellence. To say my departure will be bittersweet is an vast understatement.”

When Bull steps down in May, it will end a more than 34-year career with CCSD as a teacher, administrator, assistant superintendent and superintendent. Among his accolades, Bull was named the state’s top superintendent by the Colorado Association of School Executives.

During the short speech, Bull broke down several times as he thanked the community he’s a part of for allowing him to help lead the district.

“Thank you for giving me the chance to lead. Thank you for teaching me the definition of excellence,” Bull said.