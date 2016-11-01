Chelsea Clinton coming to Aurora Tuesday; Mike Pence to northern Colorado

AURORA | With a week to go before the final day of the election, the presidential campaigns are working hard to turn out the vote in Colorado.

Chelsea Clinton is visiting Colorado to campaign for her mother and urge voters to return their mail in ballots.

She’s scheduled to visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Library in Aurora at 6 p.m. Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, she’ll visit a campaign office in Boulder.

On Wednesday evening, Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence plans to hold a rally at 5:30 p.m. at the Larimer County Fairgrounds.

Tuesday is the last day the U.S. Postal Service recommends returning ballots by the mail. After that, it says voters should drop them off in person.