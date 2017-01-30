Boulder mulls gondola for public transportation

BOULDER | Gondolas in Boulder? The college town is far from a ski slope but is considering using gondolas for public transportation.

The Daily Camera reports that Boulder business leaders are starting to talk about joining Telluride; Portland, Oregon; and even Hong Kong, all of which use gondolas to provide transportation without building new roads.

Supporters say a gondola connecting downtown Boulder to University Hill could be a cheaper, greener, traffic-calming economic boon. But some say gondolas might be too expensive and unreliable.

The newspaper reports that city officials signal that they’ll at least consider gondolas. The Downtown Boulder Partnership, the Boulder Chamber and several City Council members are supporting an exploration into how a gondola might work in the college town.

