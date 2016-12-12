Boulder looks to establish ‘sanctuary city’ policies

BOULDER | Officials are looking to create an ordinance establishing Boulder as a so-called “sanctuary city” before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

The Daily Camera reports (http://bit.ly/2gE3vvv ) that the City Council last week directed the city attorney’s office to return either Jan. 3 of Jan. 17 with an ordinance.

Many of Boulder’s policies already align with those in communities that identify as sanctuary, meaning any action the city takes would be largely symbolic.

The details of the forthcoming ordinance are unclear. It will likely affirm a commitment to support for immigrants and potentially will commit to any number of practices such as not using city funds to enforce immigration laws or bolstering anti-profiling laws.