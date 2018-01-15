Body found in Denver identified as missing Minnesota man

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Adam Gilbertson

DENVER | Authorities say the body of a missing Minnesota native has been found in Denver about a month after he was last seen.

The Denver Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday identified the man as 29-year-old Adam Gilbertson. His body was found in the North Platte River on Saturday by volunteers who were searching for him.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Gilbertson, a registered nurse, did not show up for work on Dec. 15. His employers called his family, who initiated a search.

Family members said he was last seen at about 1 a.m. that day, leaving a bar about a quarter-mile from his apartment.

Gilbertson graduated from a nursing program in Wyoming in August.