Aurora VA center has a name: Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center

AURORA | You know the new VA medical center in Aurora has a pricey history, now it has a name.

One of the most expensive VA facilities ever built is now called the “Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center.”

Aurora Congressman Mike Coffman announced the news Wednesday afternoon, saying he was pleased VA officials accepted the name he and a host of local veterans organizations chose.

The facility, at East Colfax Avenue and Potomac Street, adjacent to the Anschutz Medical Campus, is more than $1 billion over budget. It’s expected to open sometime in 2018.

“The long anticipated and much needed facility will provide enhanced care to the hundreds of thousands of veterans who live in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and portions of other states across the Rocky Mountain West,” Coffman said in a statement. “To reflect appropriate the area this facility will serve, we believe it should receive a name in the spirit of this region of the western United States.”