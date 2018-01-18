Aurora police still mum on shooting that shut down I-225 near Iliff and left 1 person wounded Tuesday

AURORA | Two days after a person was shot near Interstate 225 and East Iliff Avenue — a shooting that closed a busy stretch of highway — police aren’t releasing details of who was shot and how.

In the hours after the shooting, which occurred on or near the off-ramp of southbound I-225 at at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said one person was wounded but didn’t disclose the circumstances.

Police said Thursday nobody has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 16 incident, but investigators still wouldn’t release details, including where the victim was when they were shot, whether they were in a vehicle or even which road near the bustling intersection they were on. Based on comments from the department, it appears the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted since police say they want to ensure the victim gets “justice.”

“While I understand that there has been a large public interest in this incident, I am unable to release specific details because the investigation is still open and is quite active,” said Aurora police spokesman Officer Bill Hummel. “Releasing details of the incident could jeopardize the investigation in an instance where seeking justice for the victim of the shooting is paramount.”

Police said Tuesday that the victim was hospitalized in stable condition. Hummel said Thursday he wasn’t sure what the shooting victim’s status was.

“We thank the public for their understanding and patience while our detectives investigate the case,” Hummel said.