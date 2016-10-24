Man shot dead Sunday afternoon in northwest Aurora

AURORA | An unidentified man died Sunday afternoon, apparently after being shot in a northwest Aurora home, according to Aurora police.

Officers were called to 3195 Uvalda St. in Morris Heights at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday after someone there a gunshot victim was in the home, but had been shot at a home nearby at 3190 Uvalda St.

Investigators found a Hispanic male with a gunshot wound, rushed him to a nearby hospital, where the man was pronounced dead.

The man’s identity is being withheld, and will be released by the Adams County coroner office after relatives are notified.

Police did not say if they have identified nor arrested a suspect in the shooting, but that “all parties are accounted for, and there is no risk to the community.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting call Agent Tom Welton at 303-739-6107, or TiMetro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $2,000 reward, police said.