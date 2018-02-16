Aurora man convicted of slaying two others, fearing they would steal his gun, gets 2 life sentences

Kenneth Michael Kaminga

AURORA | An Aurora man received two life prison sentences Friday after being convicted for the 2016 “senseless” shooting death of two acquaintances that he feared might steal his gun.

An Arapahoe County jury found Kenneth Kaminga, 37, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Aaron Williams, 35 and Javier Gaytan, 36 in an Aurora apartment.

“The murder of these two men was utterly senseless,” Arapahoe District Court Judge Patricia Herron said before sentencing Kaminga.

Kaminga called 911 on May 22, 2016, and told dispatchers he had shot two men in the head at the Sunrise Apartments, 15573 E. 13th Ave. He told investigators all three of them had been drinking and he was afraid the two men were going to steal a gun he’d recently purchased, court officials said. He shot Gaytan in the back of the head and Williams in the face.

“Javier Gaytan and Aaron Williams died for no other reason than that the defendant wanted them dead,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Sugioka told the jury during closing arguments, according to court officials. ” Their murders were utterly senseless.”