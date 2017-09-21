Aurora, Front Range painted orange by large butterfly migration

DENVER | Colorado residents and visitors alike have noticed the state’s taken on a tinge of orange due to an abundance of butterflies.

The Denver Post reported (http://dpo.st/2fkdOXW ) Wednesday that Colorado’s Front Range is in the midst of a large migration of the painted lady butterfly.

Butterfly Pavilion employee Sarah Garrett says it’s typical to see painted ladies migrate during this time of year, but not in such large numbers. Garrett says it’s probably because of a great summer season of breeding that boosted the population.

Painted ladies, commonly mistaken for monarch butterflies, are considered a cosmopolitan species that are found across the continental U.S. But once the temperatures get colder, the butterfly makes its way to Arizona, New Mexico and Mexico to enjoy the winter.