Arraignment delayed for former Boulder mayor involved in fatal crash

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOULDER | A judge has delayed the arraignment of a former Boulder mayor who was involved in a fatal five-car crash in southern Colorado.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports https://goo.gl/zEqgsR 75-year-old Bob Greenlee’s hearing was rescheduled Thursday to Aug. 21 after prosecutors asked for more time to review a potential plea offer with the family of the victims.

Greenlee is facing several charges, including vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and careless driving for the Dec. 28 crash in Costilla County that killed 70-year-old Pat Lucero of Monte Vista.

Investigators say he was speeding and trying to pass another vehicle when his SUV hit Lucero’s sedan. Greenlee and Lucero’s vehicles then hit three others. A total of seven people were taken to area hospitals.

Greenlee served as Boulder’s mayor from 1998 to 1999.

