Man dies after bicycle crash in Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. | A 64-year-old man has died of injuries suffered in a weekend bicycle crash in Steamboat Springs, in north-central Colorado.

Police Commander Annette Dopplick tells Steamboat Today (bit.ly/2uIFkEu) that it appeared the man lost control of his bike early Sunday afternoon and went over the handlebars. Nobody saw the crash, but people heard it and immediately called 911.

The man was taken to a hospital in Denver, where he died Monday night.

Dopplick says the man was not wearing a helmet. His name has not been released.

