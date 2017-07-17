Kayaker drowns in river at Dinosaur National Monument

DINOSAUR, Colo. | A 66-year-old Colorado man has died kayaking on a river in Dinosaur National Monument.

National Park Service spokeswoman Sonya Popelka says the man drowned on Saturday after hitting a rock in the TePee Rapid of Yampa River.

The man’s partner paddled 24 miles (39 kilometers) downriver from the rapid to Hells Canyon Ranch and alerted authorities.

A helicopter found the man’s body about 3 miles (5 kilometers) downriver from the rapid.

The death is the second river fatality at Dinosaur this year.

The man’s name had not been released as of Sunday night. He is a resident of Craig, Colorado.