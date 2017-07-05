Double fatal crash killing 2 Heather Gardens residents still under investigation

Police are still trying to determine what caused a double-fatal crash last month at East Yale Avenue and South Chambers Road.

The crash happened at 3:11 p.m. June 21 when a Toyota Seqouia SUV and a Hyundai Elantra slammed into each other head on.

The couple in the Hyundai, Larry Feil, 86, and his wife, Jetta Feil, 84, both died later that day at an area hospital.

The driver of the Toyota survived, but his condition has not been released.

Police said investigators from the department’s traffic section are trying to determine what caused the crash.

Officer Kevin Deichsel, a spokesman for the traffic section, said investigators have ruled out alcohol, drugs and excessive speed as factors in the crash.

But, he said, police aren’t yet sure which vehicle crossed the double-yellow line and caused the crash. He said police also have not determined whether one of the drivers had fallen asleep.

If investigators determine the driver of the Toyota caused the crash, Deichsel said the driver could face charges.

The Feils lived in nearby Heather Gardens and friends said they were well-known and well-liked in the community.

A memorial for the couple was set up near the crash site.