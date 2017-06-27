Colorado parents get 10 years for son’s malnourishment

LONGMONT, Colo. | A Colorado judge has sentenced a couple to 10 years in prison for allowing their blind and autistic son to become so severely malnourished that he nearly died.

District Judge Ingrid Bakken sentenced David and Vanessa Hall of Longmont on Tuesday for felony child abuse.

The case came to light when the Halls took their son to the hospital last August, believing he had the flu. He was 17 years old, weighed 88 pounds (40 kilograms) and his kidneys were failing. Doctors likened him to a concentration camp survivor. They slowly reintroduced nutrients and were cautious in treating him because he was so frail.

Prosecutors sought a 15-year prison term while the defense cited the couple’s own mental challenges in arguing for a short jail sentence or probation.

The boy now lives with his aunt in Florida.