Body found in Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes park

GREAT SAND DUNES NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Colo. | A body has been found in the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in Colorado. The National Park Service says the body was found Sunday by two other hikers and recovered by authorities on Monday.

The Park Service is working with the Saguache County Coroner’s Office to confirm the identity of the body and any cause of death.

A hiker was reported missing at Great Sand Dunes on May 14 but an intensive search found nothing and the search was eventually scaled back.