Baggage handlers, cabin cleaners strike at Denver airport

DENVER | About 150 baggage handlers, cabin cleaners and wheelchair attendants are striking at Denver’s airport over working conditions and pay.

There were no major disruptions at Denver International Airport on Wednesday as a result of the action, part of national effort to raise the pay of contract airport workers.

The cleaners work for PrimeFlight, which services planes for United Airlines, the largest carrier the airport.

United didn’t immediately respond to questions about how it was dealing with the strike. In a statement, the airline said it ensures that all contractors follow labor laws.

PrimeFlight hasn’t commented on the strike.

Several hundred workers planned to walk off the job at New York area airports Wednesday but they suspended the planned strike after talks with American Airlines resumed.