More Arapahoe County polling centers open with less than two weeks until Election Day

ARAPAHOE COUNTY | Eleven voter service and polling centers in Arapahoe County, including three in Aurora, opened today, just as the Colorado Secretary of State’s office released results showing the county leading the state in early ballots received.

With just more than two weeks remaining until Election Day, the Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder’s Office opened 11 voter service and polling centers in Aurora, Byers, Centennial, Englewood, Glendale and Littleton, where residents can vote in-person using an electronic voting tablet, request a new or replacement ballot, register to vote or drop off a mail ballot.

Voters can find real-time wait times for each center throughout the election at www.ArapahoeVotes.com.

Those polling centers which opened Monday in the Aurora and Centennial area include:

• Arapahoe County CentrePoint Plaza, 14980 E. Alameda Dr., Aurora

• Mission Viejo Branch Library, 15324 E. Hampden Cir., Aurora

• Tallyn’s Reach Library, 23911 E. Arapahoe Rd., Aurora

• Clerk and Recorder Centennial Branch, 6954 S. Lima St., Centennial

• Smoky Hill Library, 5430 S. Biscay Cir., Centennial

• Southglenn Library, 6972 S. Vine St., Centennial

The polling centers will be open as follows:

• Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, Oct. 24 – Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Tuesday, Nov. 8 (Election Day) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

An additional 14 voter service and polling centers will be open Nov. 5, 7 and 8.

The latest string of polling centers in Arapahoe County open just as an Oct. 24 news release from Secretary of State Wayne Williams shows the county leading the way in the state in early ballot returns. Arapahoe County leads nearly-tied Denver and El Paso counties by about 500-plus votes, though El Paso leads the state in GOP returns (nearly 7,000), while more Denver Democrats — over 9,000 — have returned ballots than any other voting group. Dems hold a slight lead in returned ballots in Arapahoe County, where one-quarter of the 16,000-plus returned ballots have come from unaffiliated voters.

The Secretary of State’s office will publish a daily update of ballots returned. To update voter registration, view a sample ballot, check out a mail ballot status, or find an in-person voting location or ballot drop off location, visit www.govotecolorado.com.

For detailed information on candidates, ballot issues and amendments in Aurora and throughout the state, see the Aurora Sentinel’s 2016 Voter’s Guide.