Arapahoe County deputies cleared in fatal shooting of ex-deputy outside of sheriff’s office

DENVER | Two Arapahoe County sheriff’s deputies have been cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the October shooting death of a retired deputy who pulled a gun on them.

Matt Maillaro, senior chief deputy district attorney in the 18th Judicial District, determined that the deputies had no choice but to shoot 50-year-old Mark Bidon, who pointed a loaded handgun at a third deputy in the sheriff’s office parking lot.

The Denver Post reported Monday that Bidon was shot nine times. He left the sheriff’s department in 2010.

The deputies were not injured in the incident. Julie Brooks, a sheriff’s spokeswoman, says they were put on administrative leave after the shooting, but have returned to their normal duties.