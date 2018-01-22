I-70 reopens from Aurora to Kansas border

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | Interstate 70 between Aurora and Kansas is back open.

Portions of the highway across Colorado’s Eastern Plains were closed Sunday and Monday morning because of blowing snow.

About a dozen flights were canceled or delayed at Denver International Airport on Monday partly due to a storm hitting Minneapolis. Airlines are working to catch up a day after about 200 flights from Denver, about 15 percent of the day’s schedule, were canceled because of snow.

About 6 inches fell at DIA. Wolf Creek Ski Area in southwestern Colorado reported getting 23 inches of snow over two days while Silverton Mountain reported 2 feet.