5 injured, some critically, 2 rescued by ladder during early morning Aurora apartment fire

AURORA | An early morning apartment fire in northwest Aurora resulted in five injuries, some life threatening, as trapped residents in the two-alarm fire were rescued by firefighters using ladders.

Aurora Fire Department officials said the blaze was reported at 1:50 a.m. Monday at apartments at 1208 Dallas St. Two residents were trapped in their apartments and were rescued by firefighters reaching them with ladders.

The condition of those sustaining the most critical injuries was unknown.

Investigators did not say yet what may have caused the blaze or where it started but did say 11 units were injured.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to residents.