13-year-olds accused of Colorado Springs school ‘kill list’ denied release

COLORADO SPRINGS | A magistrate denied defense attorneys’ requests to release from custody two 13-year-old boys who are accused of creating a “kill list” of classmates and staff at their Colorado Springs middle school.

The Gazette reports charges are expected to be filed against the boys on Friday, at which point they will have another chance to request release. The boys appeared through video on Tuesday, as defense attorneys argued their clients are good kids.

Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said investigators learned the students had established a list of people they wanted to “punish” and were messaging each other to decide how to carry it out. He said police were tipped off by an adult who overheard other children talking about what was happening.

He said guns were recovered as part of the investigation.